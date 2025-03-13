Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3,419.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 495,599 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,582.3% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 920,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 865,840 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

