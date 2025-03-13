Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

