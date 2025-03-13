Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78,351 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after acquiring an additional 65,735 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $249.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.