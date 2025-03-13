Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,055,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,538,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 357,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
Huntsman Trading Down 5.3 %
HUN opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.95.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
