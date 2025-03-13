Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,055,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,538,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after buying an additional 357,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HUN opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

