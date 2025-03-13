iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 297,857 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $726.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.57. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

