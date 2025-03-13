iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $90.78 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

