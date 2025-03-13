iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYF opened at $108.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.23. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

