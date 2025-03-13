iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Position Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,673,000.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $26.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $559.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

