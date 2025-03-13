Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,331 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

IIF stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

