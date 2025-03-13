Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 6,466 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 250.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,300.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

