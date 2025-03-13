Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 8,265 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,950,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 241,685 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 164,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,880,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

