Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 984 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. P E Global LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,529,000 after purchasing an additional 910,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.