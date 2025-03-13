Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,494 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $175,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.