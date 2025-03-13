Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,363 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 355.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 966,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 612,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.81 and a 52-week high of $118.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

