Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 8,514 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $41,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

