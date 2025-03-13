Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys New Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $2,810,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOBO. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities assumed coverage on South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

South Bow Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $25.74 on Thursday. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About South Bow

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.