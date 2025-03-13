Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 51.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4,888.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $298.50 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $405.67. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. This trade represents a 13.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

