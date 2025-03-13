Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $247,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDHQ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $363.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

