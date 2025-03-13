Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $252,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

