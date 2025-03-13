Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $261,000 Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 450.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,565.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.4 %

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.