Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $276,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 153,961 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FND opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

