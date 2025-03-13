Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $291,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

