Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,208,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 145,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sabre by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 267,778 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 438,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 991,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 390,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.