Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 84,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CVR Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CVR Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $18.01 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVR Energy

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $65,846.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,574,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,553,462.72. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,492,463 shares of company stock worth $27,048,523. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.