Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.