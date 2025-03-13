Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1,434.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

