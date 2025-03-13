Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000.

NASDAQ:RING opened at $34.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

