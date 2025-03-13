JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI) Stock Position Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JMHI opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

