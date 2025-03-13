KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

