Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,133,000 after acquiring an additional 709,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 376,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.