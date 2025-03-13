Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.