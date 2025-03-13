Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $150.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.41. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.27 and a 52 week high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

