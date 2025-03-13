Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,133,000 after buying an additional 522,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after buying an additional 405,256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,223,000 after buying an additional 239,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.22 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.87.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

