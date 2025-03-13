LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.