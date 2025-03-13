Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 9.5% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $383.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $376.91 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.06.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

