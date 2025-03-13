Morgan Stanley Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $38.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.