M&T Bank Corp Acquires 18,855 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 703.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after buying an additional 145,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

