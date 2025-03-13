M&T Bank Corp Acquires 557 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

