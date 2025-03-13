M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,616 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

HR opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

