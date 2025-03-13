M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

