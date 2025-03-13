M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.8865 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SUN. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

