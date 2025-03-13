M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,184 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $208.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

