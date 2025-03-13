M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.29% of Asure Software worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

