M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Matador Resources were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.17. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. The trade was a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,380. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,830 shares of company stock worth $1,132,652. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Matador Resources Profile



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

