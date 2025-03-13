M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

