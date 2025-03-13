M&T Bank Corp Has $563,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in OneMain by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 113,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 827,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

