M&T Bank Corp Has $584,000 Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Wolfspeed worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 813.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,158.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 833,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 766,971 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 335,966 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 303,870 shares during the period.

WOLF stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $671.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOLF. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

