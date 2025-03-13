M&T Bank Corp Has $638,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

