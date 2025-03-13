M&T Bank Corp Has $672,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $926.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

