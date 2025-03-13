M&T Bank Corp Has $678,000 Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,407,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,784,000 after purchasing an additional 236,874 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after acquiring an additional 272,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 170,199 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $6,421,608.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,760,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,082.82. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $265,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,000.53. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,125 shares of company stock worth $6,975,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 2.44.

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.